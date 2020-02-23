MoCC, EPA teams impose Rs 60,000 fine on plastic bags ban violators

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The implementation team of Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had visited Bahara Kahu and confiscated more than 30 Kilo grammes plastic or polythene bags from different shopkeepers and imposed fine of Rs 60,000 against the violators.

The ban implementation teams had expedited their efforts to ensure strict compliance of the law in the Federal capital's outskirts, an EPA official told APP.

She said as per the policy of the government no small vendor, picket holder and shopkeeper would be fined as it was Rs 10,000 of fine on finding any person red handed using plastic bags.

However, the branded outlets and mega shop owners were not spared on violating the ban.

She urged the public to discourage violation of plastic bags ban and pinpoint such masses who were deliberately flouting the ban.

/395