UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoCC, EPA Teams Impose Rs 60,000 Fine On Plastic Bags Ban Violators

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 37 seconds ago Sun 23rd February 2020 | 02:40 PM

MoCC, EPA teams impose Rs 60,000 fine on plastic bags ban violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2020 ) :The implementation team of Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and Pakistan Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) had visited Bahara Kahu and confiscated more than 30 Kilo grammes plastic or polythene bags from different shopkeepers and imposed fine of Rs 60,000 against the violators.

The ban implementation teams had expedited their efforts to ensure strict compliance of the law in the Federal capital's outskirts, an EPA official told APP.

She said as per the policy of the government no small vendor, picket holder and shopkeeper would be fined as it was Rs 10,000 of fine on finding any person red handed using plastic bags.

However, the branded outlets and mega shop owners were not spared on violating the ban.

She urged the public to discourage violation of plastic bags ban and pinpoint such masses who were deliberately flouting the ban.

/395

Related Topics

Pakistan Fine From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Sultan of Brunei on Natio ..

2 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Feb 23, 2020 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

UAE Press: Dubai backs the right causes

5 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

5 hours ago

Federal Tax Authority boosts preparations ahead of ..

14 hours ago

Ruler of Sharjah honours winners of &#039;Sultan A ..

14 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.