UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoCC Establishes First Wildlife Information Center

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 17th November 2020 | 02:12 PM

MoCC establishes first Wildlife Information Center

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) in collaboration with KP forest and Wildlife department and UN Development Programme Funded Sustainable Forest Management project established first Wildlife Information Center (WIC) at Balakot in Mansehra district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) in collaboration with KP forest and Wildlife department and UN Development Programme Funded Sustainable Forest Management project established first Wildlife Information Center (WIC) at Balakot in Mansehra district.

The main purpose of such information center was to focus on various sub sectors of forest and wildlife including forest biology, wildlife, forest economics, fisheries and watershed management, forest carbon sequestration measurements, human-wildlife conflicts and human-forest socio-economic relationship.

This was disclosed by an official of the Forest Department, Raja Omer while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said Pakistan is home to rich and diverse flora and fauna in a wide range of habitats from sea level to high elevation areas in the mountains, including around 177 mammal and 660 bird species.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa United Nations Mansehra Balakot From

Recent Stories

Pfizer Launches Pilot COVID-19 Vaccine Distributio ..

4 minutes ago

Lahore Qalandar Vs Karachi Kings: Wasim Aram says ..

25 minutes ago

40 parking lots in green belts demolished

4 minutes ago

Belarus Prosecutors Ask Warsaw to Extradite Creato ..

7 minutes ago

France Closer to Regaining Control Over Pandemic - ..

7 minutes ago

91,685 bikers fined during ongoing year for riding ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.