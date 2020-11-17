MoCC establishes first Wildlife Information Center

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) in collaboration with KP forest and Wildlife department and UN Development Programme Funded Sustainable Forest Management project established first Wildlife Information Center (WIC) at Balakot in Mansehra district

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) in collaboration with KP forest and Wildlife department and UN Development Programme Funded Sustainable Forest Management project established first Wildlife Information Center (WIC) at Balakot in Mansehra district.

The main purpose of such information center was to focus on various sub sectors of forest and wildlife including forest biology, wildlife, forest economics, fisheries and watershed management, forest carbon sequestration measurements, human-wildlife conflicts and human-forest socio-economic relationship.

This was disclosed by an official of the Forest Department, Raja Omer while talking to APP on Tuesday.

He said Pakistan is home to rich and diverse flora and fauna in a wide range of habitats from sea level to high elevation areas in the mountains, including around 177 mammal and 660 bird species.

