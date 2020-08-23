UrduPoint.com
MoCC Initiates US $ 37million GCF Funded GLOF-II For Vulnerable Valleys In KP, GB

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has initiated US $ 37million project funded by Green Climate Fund (GCF) for the glacial lake outburst flood second phase (GLOF-II) project for 12 vulnerable valleys in 15 districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Gilgit Baltistan (GB) from 2018 to 2023.

The project was implemented to reduce impacts of Climate Change and implemented the project for Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) risk reduction in Northern Pakistan.

The objective of the project was to strengthen resilience of communities that were likely to be effected by GLOF.

Initial assessment for 15 small scale infrastructure projects (Flood protection walls, Check dams etc.

) in KP and 15 water efficient irrigation systems in GB and KP was completed.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam told APP that the Ministry of Climate Change under the GLOF-II project was going to install glacial stations, discharge monitors and community funds in the vulnerable valleys.

The SAPM said Climate Change induced glacial melt was now a common occurrence in Gilgit Baltistan Himalaya mountain range of Pakistan. The Ministry's GLOF-II project was installing 50 glacial stations, 4000 river discharge monitors, community funds in 24 vulnerable valleys to adapt to this clear and present danger.

