MoCC Joint Secretary stresses importance of climate change adaptation techniques

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) Joint Secretary Hammad Shamimi Monday stressed upon the importance of climate change adaptation techniques, especially for Solid Waste Management program for Korangi leather sector with appropriate infrastructure for efficient and cost effective treatment of solid and liquid wastes.

He said this while chairing a meeting of Project Steering Committee (PSC) of 'Mainstreaming Climate Change Adaptation through Water Resource Management in Leather Industrial Zone Development Project at the Pakistan Tanners Association (PTA) Environmental Society office, Korangi, here on Monday, said a statement.

It is a United Nations Industrial Development Organization and Global Environmental Facility UNIDO-GEF support project.

Speaking on the occasion, Hammad Shamimi expressed gratitude to UNIDO for their invaluable support to the project.

Deputy Secretary, Ministry of Industries & Production Azhar Ameen, Director General TDAP Basit Rauf, MD Sindh Solid Waste Management board Asif Ikram, Director RO Sindh Environmental Protection Agency Ashiq Ali Langha, President PTA Gulzar Feroz, Project Director UNIDO headquarters Vienna Ivan Kral, Acting Chairman PTA (SZ) Farooq Ahmed and others attended the meeting.

The PSC, which is the main policy making body of the project, comprised representatives from both Federal and provincial governments and leather industry.

The participants of the meeting reviewed its 1st year progress report as well as sought and received approval of its Annual Work Plan for Year 2020.

The work plan outlined the activities that the project will be undertaking until December 2020.

Some of these activities include procurement of Solid Waste Operational Machinery for Korangi leather area, supply of waste bins for all Korangi Sector 7-A, further advancement of its capacity development programme including the GHG reduction and cleaner productions techniques.

Gulzar Feroz acknowledged the efforts of project partners and stressed the need for sustainability.

Speaking on the occasion, UNIDO's Project Manager Ivan Kral said that meeting has been very helpful reviewing progress and way forward in implementing work plan's activities.