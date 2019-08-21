MoCC, Karakoram University to launch Clean Green Hunza programme: Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said ministry of climate change in collaboration with Karakoram University will launch Clean Green Hunza programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said ministry of climate change in collaboration with Karakoram University will launch Clean Green Hunza programme.

The adviser said the ministry would mark Clean Green Day every month across the country whereas under Clean Green Hunza project Karakoram University's Hunza Campus would give out one day for cleanliness campaign in the University and across the city, a press release said.

The students would lead the cleanliness campaign across the city and this project would be introduced as a countrywide drive which would be the part of Clean Green Pakistan movement, he said this in a meeting with the Vice Chancellor Karakoram University Dr Ata Ullah Shah.

Amin Aslam appreciated the achievements made by the University and assured the Vice Chancellor the halted project of Climate Change Center was of national significance which would be completed in the ongoing year.

"The government is seriously taking up the issue of climate change and will make all out efforts to mitigate its risks," he said.

Amin vowed that he would take this project to relevant departments for its approval under annual development programme and also extended full support to Karakoram University under the research project of Glacial Lake Outburst Flooding.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ata Ullah had apprised the adviser on the closed down project of Climate Change Center under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor which was shelved by the former government and red tape and also requested for his effective cooperation to restore the project.

He told the Adviser that Karakoram University had emerged as one of the significant institute since its inception in a very short span of time. Around 80 Ph.D. scholars were serving in the university.

"The University like all other disciplines is also conducting researches on climate change impacts in the region as due to global warming and increasing temperature of Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan is more vulnerable to natural calamities," he said.