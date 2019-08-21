UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoCC, Karakoram University To Launch Clean Green Hunza Programme: Amin Aslam

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Wed 21st August 2019 | 10:53 PM

MoCC, Karakoram University to launch Clean Green Hunza programme: Amin Aslam

Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said ministry of climate change in collaboration with Karakoram University will launch Clean Green Hunza programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2019 ) :Adviser to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam Wednesday said ministry of climate change in collaboration with Karakoram University will launch Clean Green Hunza programme.

The adviser said the ministry would mark Clean Green Day every month across the country whereas under Clean Green Hunza project Karakoram University's Hunza Campus would give out one day for cleanliness campaign in the University and across the city, a press release said.

The students would lead the cleanliness campaign across the city and this project would be introduced as a countrywide drive which would be the part of Clean Green Pakistan movement, he said this in a meeting with the Vice Chancellor Karakoram University Dr Ata Ullah Shah.

Amin Aslam appreciated the achievements made by the University and assured the Vice Chancellor the halted project of Climate Change Center was of national significance which would be completed in the ongoing year.

"The government is seriously taking up the issue of climate change and will make all out efforts to mitigate its risks," he said.

Amin vowed that he would take this project to relevant departments for its approval under annual development programme and also extended full support to Karakoram University under the research project of Glacial Lake Outburst Flooding.

Vice Chancellor Dr Ata Ullah had apprised the adviser on the closed down project of Climate Change Center under the China Pakistan Economic Corridor which was shelved by the former government and red tape and also requested for his effective cooperation to restore the project.

He told the Adviser that Karakoram University had emerged as one of the significant institute since its inception in a very short span of time. Around 80 Ph.D. scholars were serving in the university.

"The University like all other disciplines is also conducting researches on climate change impacts in the region as due to global warming and increasing temperature of Pakistan Gilgit Baltistan is more vulnerable to natural calamities," he said.

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister CPEC Gilgit Baltistan Lead All Government

Recent Stories

Trump Administration Considers Allowing States, Ci ..

2 minutes ago

FTCS team calls on Dr Khalid Maqbool

2 minutes ago

Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences staff to go ..

2 minutes ago

Attention of international community towards Kashm ..

2 minutes ago

Pakistan should knock doors of ICJ on Kashmir issu ..

36 minutes ago

Supreme Court of Pakistan adjourns case regarding ..

36 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.