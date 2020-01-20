MoCC opts for open dialogue with auto manufacturers to devise robust EV policy: Adviser Malik Amin Aslam

With the increasing pressure on country's environment and economy by fossil fuel imports and transport sector, the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has opted open dialogue with auto manufacturers to devise robust electric vehicle (EV) policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :With the increasing pressure on country's environment and economy by fossil fuel imports and transport sector, the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has opted open dialogue with auto manufacturers to devise robust electric vehicle (EV) policy.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while talking to media on Monday.

He said EV policy would be finally implemented after multi-stakeholder engagement and all quarters concerned on board during discussion process.

He said, "Pakistan has the opportunity to become lead exporter in the region of right-hand driven electric vehicles.

" He said, special economic zones would be set up as per the provision in the EV policy. "We are already in contact with Kamra Aviation Complex as it has semi-skilled labour that could help train workforce for manufacturing electric automobiles."Amin said the indigenous manufacturing of EVs had been started and he was going to inaugurate the first electric rickshaw manufacturing factory in Lahore on January 26.

"The momentum of auto industry for shifting towards EVs would be unresisting," he added.