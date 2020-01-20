UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoCC Opts For Open Dialogue With Auto Manufacturers To Devise Robust EV Policy: Adviser Malik Amin Aslam

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 20th January 2020 | 10:54 PM

MoCC opts for open dialogue with auto manufacturers to devise robust EV policy: Adviser Malik Amin Aslam

With the increasing pressure on country's environment and economy by fossil fuel imports and transport sector, the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has opted open dialogue with auto manufacturers to devise robust electric vehicle (EV) policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2020 ) :With the increasing pressure on country's environment and economy by fossil fuel imports and transport sector, the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has opted open dialogue with auto manufacturers to devise robust electric vehicle (EV) policy.

Prime Minister's Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said this while talking to media on Monday.

He said EV policy would be finally implemented after multi-stakeholder engagement and all quarters concerned on board during discussion process.

He said, "Pakistan has the opportunity to become lead exporter in the region of right-hand driven electric vehicles.

" He said, special economic zones would be set up as per the provision in the EV policy. "We are already in contact with Kamra Aviation Complex as it has semi-skilled labour that could help train workforce for manufacturing electric automobiles."Amin said the indigenous manufacturing of EVs had been started and he was going to inaugurate the first electric rickshaw manufacturing factory in Lahore on January 26.

"The momentum of auto industry for shifting towards EVs would be unresisting," he added.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Vehicles Vehicle Lead January Media All Industry Labour

Recent Stories

UAE strongly condemns Houthi mosque attack

26 minutes ago

UAE stocks gain AED6.4 bn in two sessions

56 minutes ago

Sindh Chief Minister orders crackdown against whea ..

1 minute ago

MNAs, MPAs condole demise of Syed Mardan Shah

1 minute ago

Sindh Excise Minister calls on office bearers of A ..

1 minute ago

Tourism industry sets to take off after govt embra ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.