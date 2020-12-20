UrduPoint.com
MoCC Plans To Introduce Electric Train System In Marghazar Zoo

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Sun 20th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

MoCC plans to introduce electric train system in marghazar zoo

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change would introduce electric train in wildlife safari park (Marghazar Zoo) to provide quality entertainment to visitors focusing to attract tourist towards this recreational place.

The plan aimed to create pollution free amusement park which would give a clear projection for the visiting families specially for children, said a press release issued here.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam revealed that the wildlife conservation and an information center would also be built for creating public awareness about local flora and fauna.

However, to help protect wildlife, it's important to understand how species interact within their ecosystems, how they're affected by environmental and human influences and ponder over viable ways to deal with challenges to the wildlife conservation and protection, it added.

