MoCC registers 0.12 mln volunteers to encourage community participation under Clean Green Pakistan movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th May, 2021 ) :The increasing population pressure in urban centers of the country demand civic responsibility among the general public to keep environment clean and healthy where under Prime Minister Imran Khan's flagship initiative of Clean Green Pakistan Movement for making the country a scenic tourist attraction, the Ministry of Climate Change has launched a citizen engagement program in which 120,000 Clean Green Pakistan Champions (CGPC) have been registered so far.

An official of the ministry told APP that Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGPM) has managed to get 0.12 million Clean Green Champions who would collaborate and participate in the government initiatives of improving clean and green efforts under the project.

He added that the role of registered volunteers was to assist in basic services on self-help basis for the indicators identified under Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI). "The Clean Green Champions program has also been extended to include COVID-19 response aiming at engaging champions to advocate behavior change among hard to reach communities to control the spread of COVID-19 in Pakistan." The CGP initiative was re-designed to contribute to the objectives of job creation through contributing to total sanitation, solid waste management and hygiene within identified districts of the two provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP). "A total of 53,250 jobs will be created over the span of three months that will include Community Mobilizers, Social Mobilizers, Sanitation Labour, Drain Clean Gang, and Urban Horticulture, Garbage Collectors or Scavengers, Certified Clean Green Champions.

" The Prime Minister of Pakistan launched the Clean Green Pakistan Index (CGPI) as a flagship initiative of Ministry of Climate Change, in September 2019.

He registered himself as the first volunteer under the CGPC after launching the CGPI. The CGPI was launched as a pilot project in 12 cities of Punjab which include Multan, Gujranwala, Faisalabad, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Bahawalpur, Dera Ghazi Khan, Sahiwal, Sialkot, Gujrat, Attock and Murree. It was also piloted in 7 cities of KP which included Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Kohat, Malakand, Mardan and Peshawar.

"This is the first ever cities' competition; conceptualized to create a platform for strengthening municipal service delivery by the local governments to achieve Clean Green Pakistan." The CGPI was based on 35 quantifiable indicators to encourage cleaner and greener environment with better municipal services and a blooming urban green cover.

It was based on the five pillars of Clean Green Pakistan Movement i.e. water, sanitation, hygiene, solid waste management and plantation, with equal weightage of 20 percent each. Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam had announced that the first progress report of 19 cities was being compiled after third party monitoring by UN Habitat. He mentioned that the Ministry compiled the CGPI results after 9 months meticulous monitoring.

