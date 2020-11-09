UrduPoint.com
MoCC Removes Dr Anis-ur-Rehman As IWMB Chairman

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 02:07 PM

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has removed former Chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) Dr Anis-ur-Rehman and directed Joint Secretary International Convention (JSIC) of the ministry to assume the additional charge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has removed former Chairman Islamabad Wildlife Management board (IWMB) Dr Anis-ur-Rehman and directed Joint Secretary International Convention (JSIC) of the ministry to assume the additional charge.

A ministry official told APP that the IWMB was re-notified with SAPM Malik Amin Aslam as it's chair where as per the rules Dr Anis was removed from his post.

The summary for the approval of new IWMB chairman was forwarded to the Federal Cabinet for its approval in the next meeting, he said.

