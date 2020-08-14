MoCC requests provinces to increase women share in 10BTT nurseries: Amin Aslam

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday said the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) requested provinces to increase women share in raising plant nurseries under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam on Thursday said the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) requested provinces to increase women share in raising plant nurseries under 10 Billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT).

Talking to APP, the SAPM said Billion Tree Tsunami project implemented in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a successful experiment of enabling women with a dignified livelihood opportunity.

The project assisted them to raise plant nurseries at their household in rural areas which was a new yet difficult task for them.

"The lady community mobilization teams of the forest department used to approach such women mostly impoverished and destitute. They used to educate and train them on how to raise a nursery." Amin said.

In Billion Tree Tsunami, he said the women share in providing and raising nurseries was 20 percent which in 10BTT was 10 percent at the moment.

The monsoon plantation target of 200 million saplings was the largest ever goal set by the government and also the 3.5 million saplings plantation a day under Plant for Pakistan Day on August 9 also had the share of women nurseries.

He said: "Around 324 million plants have been planted and 85,000 employment opportunities have been created for daily wagers." The daily wagers include green nighebaans (guards) that protect plantation enclosures under the 10BTT project, nursery workers and labor planting saplings on different locations.

The Prime Minister's Green Stimulus package also targeted COVID-idled youth including women to plant trees, raise saplings and protect the plantation from intruders, Amin added.

The 10BTT project was the flagship programme of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf government that decided to set a goal of 10 Billion Tree Plantation across the country with estimated capital cost of Rs 110.0826 billion that includes Forestry Component Rs. 98.051 billion and Wildlife Component Rs. 12.0316 billion. "It's a Rs. 125.184 billion programme aimed to increase the forest cover by planting 3.22 billion trees in phase He said Normandy Chair for Peace which was one of the largest forums of international environmental jurists and experts also lauded the 10BTT and Green Stimulus package.