UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoCC Requests Sec Interior, CDA Chair For Action Against Director Environment

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Wed 07th July 2021 | 06:10 PM

MoCC requests Sec Interior, CDA chair for action against director environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2021 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) on Wednesday wrote a letter to Secretary Interior and Chairman Capital Development Authority to take necessary action against the latter's Director Environment Rana Tahir Hassan for his misconduct and threatening behavior towards Chairperson IWMB and her staff.

A MoCC official told APP that the letter has been written in the aftermath of the delinquency made by Capital Development (CDA) Environment Staff who not only violated the Islamabad Wildlife Ordinance rather physically assaulted the Islamabad Wildlife Management (IWMB) staff and removed the fixed gate, signs at Trail-4.

He added that the CDA staff also removed the precious fertilizer (compost soil and plants) for their nurseries which was criminal as it was a penalizing offense as per law.

In the letter by the Ministry, it was mentioned that the Chairperson IWMB has reported the misconduct of Rana Tahir Hassan Khan Director Environment (CDA).

It further mentioned that the said officer was reluctant to attend the IWMB Board meeting on one pretext or the other despite being member of the Board.

Chairperson had also complained that Tahir Hassan was rude and threatening to her as well as to IWMB staff. He has also refused to vacate, the office which was still occupied by CDA inside the Marghzar Zoo being asked several times to cooperate with IWMB, the MoCC letter underscored.

It added that this showed the behavior of Director Environment CDA Rana Tahir was unbecoming and tantamount to misconduct.

Ministry requested that the complaint submitted by IWMB Chairperson on above issue should be considered and necessary action may be taken as deemed appropriate.

It may be mentioned here that the Ministry had earlier written a letter to Secretary Interior to initiate legal action against violators harassing Islamabad Wildlife Management Board staff, damaging national park and property of the board after the incident surfaced over media.

In the letter, the Ministry mentioned that the Capital Development Authority (CDA) officials have reportedly removed fixed gate of Islamabad Wildlife Management Board (IWMB) from Trail-4 to make forceful entry without any legal authorization.

Moreover, IWMB staff have also been harassed, pushed and abused by the CDA staff while performing their duties today dated July 7, 2021. A complaint in this regard has also been forwarded to SHO Police Station Kohsar for registering First Information Report (FIR) against the culprits (Evidences attached as pictures and video clips), it further said in the letter.

When contacted Director Environment CDA Rana Tahir Hassan Khan for his version over the matter, the officer remained unavailable.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Station May July Criminals FIR Capital Development Authority Media From

Recent Stories

Corporate Social Responsibility is at the heart of ..

30 minutes ago

Economy in the EU, euro area is set to expand by 4 ..

43 minutes ago

Media Regulatory Office of Ministry of Culture and ..

1 hour ago

Nahyan bin Mubarak receives Czech Ambassador

1 hour ago

Emirati entrepreneurs launch first wildlife satell ..

1 hour ago

Humaid Al Nuaimi awards scholarships to outstandin ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.