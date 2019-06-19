UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoCC Signs LOU With Stimulus To Attract Students For Climate Launchpad Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 12 seconds ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

MoCC signs LOU with Stimulus to attract students for Climate Launchpad Pakistan

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has signed a letter of understanding (LOU) with Stimulus Private Limited for engaging students of different varsities across the country to partake in Climate Launchpad Pakistan 2019 under Clean Green Pakistan movement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has signed a letter of understanding (LOU) with Stimulus Private Limited for engaging students of different varsities across the country to partake in Climate Launchpad Pakistan 2019 under Clean Green Pakistan movement.

Climate Launchpad was an international business ideas competition for clean-technology (Clean-Tech) and green business start-ups whereas Stimulus was the strategic partner of this initiative for Pakistan, a press release said.

MoCC Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stimulus Private Limited, Mehreen Shoaib signed the LOU here on Wednesday.

The collaboration of Stimulus with the ministry would help attract students at the universities across the country and would also be encouraged to apply for the Climate Launchpad.

Speaking at the Occasion, Secretary Hassan Jamy said, "It is important to mobilize the youth of Pakistan to come up with innovative initiatives to tackle Climate Change and at the same time they need to be connected with business sectors to implement these solutions.

" According to details, under this understanding Stimulus would organize a Pakistan Clean-Tech Innovation Conference and conduct general business coaching of 20 start-ups.

After short listing they would also train and coach seven locally competing start-ups working on climate change initiatives. Two of the top local teams would represent Pakistan at the Global Climate Launchpad Competition to be held in The Netherlands in November 2019.

CEO Stimulus Mehreen Shoaib said, "We are excited to become a part of the Prime Minister's Clean Green Pakistan Initiative. We are looking forward to collaborate closely on developing the clean-tech ecosystem of Pakistan".

Related Topics

Pakistan Prime Minister Business Nasir Same Netherlands November 2019 Top Coach

Recent Stories

UN Rapporteur Says Sanctions Over Khashoggi Case S ..

8 seconds ago

South Korea seeks joint fund with Japan firms to c ..

11 seconds ago

DFSA suspends licence of Rasan Capital Limited

15 minutes ago

Sharjah introduces healthcare professionals to UNI ..

15 minutes ago

Shehbaz Sharif demands 50% raise in salaries of go ..

20 minutes ago

South Korea to send 50,000 tonnes of rice to North ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.