MoCC signs LOU with Stimulus to attract students for Climate Launchpad Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has signed a letter of understanding (LOU) with Stimulus Private Limited for engaging students of different varsities across the country to partake in Climate Launchpad Pakistan 2019 under Clean Green Pakistan movement.

Climate Launchpad was an international business ideas competition for clean-technology (Clean-Tech) and green business start-ups whereas Stimulus was the strategic partner of this initiative for Pakistan, a press release said.

MoCC Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Stimulus Private Limited, Mehreen Shoaib signed the LOU here on Wednesday.

The collaboration of Stimulus with the ministry would help attract students at the universities across the country and would also be encouraged to apply for the Climate Launchpad.

Speaking at the Occasion, Secretary Hassan Jamy said, "It is important to mobilize the youth of Pakistan to come up with innovative initiatives to tackle Climate Change and at the same time they need to be connected with business sectors to implement these solutions.

" According to details, under this understanding Stimulus would organize a Pakistan Clean-Tech Innovation Conference and conduct general business coaching of 20 start-ups.

After short listing they would also train and coach seven locally competing start-ups working on climate change initiatives. Two of the top local teams would represent Pakistan at the Global Climate Launchpad Competition to be held in The Netherlands in November 2019.

CEO Stimulus Mehreen Shoaib said, "We are excited to become a part of the Prime Minister's Clean Green Pakistan Initiative. We are looking forward to collaborate closely on developing the clean-tech ecosystem of Pakistan".