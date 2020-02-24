UrduPoint.com
MoCC To Buy 15 Percent Saplings From Women, Youth Under 10BTT: Minister Of State For Climate Change Zartaj Gul

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 24th February 2020 | 02:42 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said the ministry of climate change (MoCC) would buy 15 percent saplings for 10 billion Tree Tsunami (10BTT) project from the nurseries developed by women and youth across the country.

"I would encourage all of the women and youth across the country to plant trees and set up nurseries under 10BTT. The Prime Minister's Clean Green Pakistan vision does not only focus eco-system restoration rather would help generate employment in the country," she said in a video message received here.

Zartaj said tree plantation was a perpetual charity and every Pakistani should take part in this endeavour that would benefit the future generations.

It may be mentioned here that this year's plantation target for Spring season 2020 was 250 million plants.

Earlier, in KP under Billion Tree Afforestation Programme impoverished women, widows and youth has earned around Rs 1,00,000 to Rs6,00,000 by raising plant nurseries.

