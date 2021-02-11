UrduPoint.com
MoCC To Develop Foreign Funded Projects Details Cell In CCA, NA Body Told

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 11th February 2021 | 08:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) on Thursday apprised the National Assembly Standing Committee on Climate Change that a dedicated cell would be developed for keeping details of foreign funded projects.

Chairperson of the NA Standing Committee on Climate Change MNA Munaza Hasan sought details of the foreign funded projects and was perturbed on incomplete information submitted by the Ministry.

The MoCC had submitted details of five public sector develop programme (PSDP) projects to the committee.

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul told the committee that the Planning Commission was approached for setting up of the cell which the commission had agreed.

She added the ministry would provide the rest of the details as the ministry officials were doing a lot of work.

She urged the committee to provide some time for the required information which would be shared with the two projects approved by the United Nations.

