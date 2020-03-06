MoCC to establish 30,000 girls-friendly schools across Pakistan: Zartaj

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said the Ministry of Climate Change was going to establish 30,000 girls-friendly schools across the country to provide better water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2020 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul Friday said the Ministry of Climate Change was going to establish 30,000 girls-friendly schools across the country to provide better water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH) facilities.

Addressing the seminar titled "Each for Equal; International Women's Day 2020" organized by Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) here, he said there was discrimination of women at all levels in the society where better opportunities and facilities could help them become more successful members of the society.

Zartaj mentioned that lack of healthcare and WASH facilities to girls in educational institutions in different parts of country was increasing the school dropout ratio of girls.

The ministry was implementing this project with the collaboration of UNICEF and WaterAid.

"The climate change ministry is also going to launch energy efficient stoves to protect rural and far-flung areas women from hazardous impacts of smoke of fuel wood used for cooking purposes," she added.

The minister of state highlighted 10 Billion Tree Tsunami programme had 15 percent component for women and youth to provide them business opportunities through establishing plant nurseries to meet the target of 10 billion trees plantation. The ministry would buy plants from their nurseries under the project.

"Pakistani women are the most talented and equally competent members of our society who are contributing in all fields of life. The role model of Mohtarma Fatima Jinnah and the character of former Prime Minister Benzair Bhutto are ample proves for our women's resilience and leadership qualities.

There is need to change the set of mind to give space and chance to our woman to get their fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution," she noted.

Zartaj said Aurat March was not a war of liberals and conservatives rather it was the occasion to speak out for women's inheritance rights, women and child education and many other injustices faced by them in our society.

She expressed that it was her dream to set an example through her character for women to stand against the taboos in our societies through successful examples.

Canadian High Commissioner Ambassador Wendy Gilmour said the International Women's Day was giving an incentive to ponder upon the opportunities that women need to provide them for the rest of the year as equal members of the society.

"It is our responsibility to make the environment of our work places accessible for women and masses after us. The access to healthcare for women and young mother's is necessary for right choices and decision making in her life."She remarked that it took a woman to be twice stronger than a man to succeed in her life which was not very difficult.

Member National Assembly Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Romina Khurshid Alam said, "I feel honoured to claim that 70 percent of the business of house in the parliament is being run by the women parliamentarians. Pakistan is the first Muslim country to elect the first woman prime minister of the Muslim world."