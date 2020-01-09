MoCC to initiate crackdown against mercury hazardous cosmetics companies

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) was going to initiate crackdown against mercury hazardous cosmetics product companies not comply with safe global standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) was going to initiate crackdown against mercury hazardous cosmetics product companies not comply with safe global standards.

The ministry had released a report based on the quantity of mercury found in skin whitening beauty creams jeopardizing human health due to increased level of mercury. "The amount of mercury not only causes irritation but can also affect the human nervous system and kidneys," the report added.

A MoCC official told APP that the samples collected to ascertain the ratio of mercury were tested in the Pakistan Institute of Nuclear Science and Technology (PINSTECH), however according to Minamata Convention for mercury in cosmetic products not more than 1 part per million (ppm) (0.0001 percent) was allowed which was valid for whitening creams as well.

These companies have been instructed to use the quantity of mercury in their products in accordance with the prescribed formula while the ministry would initiate action against these cream producing companies in early 2020.

However, he informed that in Pakistan only 3 whitening creams mainly Ponds Flawless White, Skin White Milk and Haldi Cream and YC Whitening Pearl Cream had permissible ratio of mercury as per global standards. The remaining 56 creams had alarming quantity of mercury in their contents which was highly injurious for human skin and health.

Stillmans Skin Bleach Cream, Parley Herbal Whitening Cream and Delicate Whitening Beauty Cream had the maximum quantity of mercury found in the samples test report, he added.

Dr Zaigham said that Pakistan was signatory to the Minamata Convention and had signed it under which all cosmetic companies had to use mercury as per global permissible limits in the production of their products.

The report results, he said had revealed shocking statistics as Ponds Flawless White Cream had 0.74 ppm, Skin White Milk and Haldi Cream 0.8 ppm, YC Whitening Pearl Cream 0.93 ppm mercury was found which was equal to the internationally permitted formula.

The other 59 companies include mercury volume 1.43 in Fair & Lovely Advance Multi Vitamins, 1.82 in Johnson Cosmetics Brightening Night Restore, 1.88 in Natural Whitening Cream, 1.94 in Palmers Skin Sciss, 1.98 in Garnier Skin Natural Speed White, Garnier Light Complete White Speed 2.11, 2.59 in Himane Herbal Whitening Cream, 4.2 in New Natural Fairness, Gorey Beauty Cream 4.38, Pounds White Beauty Cream 5.01, Fair & Lovely Advanced Multi-Vitamin 5.02 in Pakistan, Olay Natural White 5.41. 8.31 in Olive Whitening Cream, 8.45 in Current Fairness Cream, Uptton whitening cream 9.11, Eveline Cosmetics White Extreme 3D 9.27, 13.49 in Skin White Gold Beauty Cream, 15.52 in Garnier Skin Natural White Complete, 19 in Face Fresh Cleanser Cream, Skin Clear Whitening Cream 21, Fair & Lovely Max Fairness Multi Expert Face Cream 21, Vince Skin Lighting Night Cream 21.35, Gipsy with Jojoba Oil 36.29, Fair & Lovely 40, Blush In Beauty Cream 65, Permanent Whitening Cream 128, 324.7 in White Face Whitening Cream, 1257 in White Touch WC, 1405 in Face Tonic Whitening Formula, 1479 in Sensitive Bridal Whitening Cream, 2420 in 9 Herbs WC, 2458 in Era Beauty Cream, 3923 in Alpha White Beauty Cream, 5129 in Biocoss Emergency whitening cream, 6035 in dermolite whitening cream, 7862 in pure white beauty whitening cream, 7912 in Look fresh beauty cream, 8181 in Farewell SWC, 9681 in Denso Beauty Cream, 10369 in White Secret Beauty Cream, 12044 in Sandal Whiting Cream, 13658 in Ladies Whitening Cream, 14493 in Infocus Pearl Beauty Cream, white face whitening cream 14895, 15566 in sandal whitening beauty cream, 15710 in cherry skin whitening cream, white gold whitening cream with Blackberry extract 15795, Zony beauty cream (female) 15973, mix dove skin brightening cream 16004, dew whitening cream 16805, Vincam Whitening Cream 18173, 18177 in Zony Beauty Cream (Male), 19069 in White Gold Whiting Cream, 23780 in Delicate Whitening Cream, Parley herbal whitening cream contained 40131 and the Stillman's Skin Bleach cream on 44292 parts per million had been found.

