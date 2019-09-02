MoCC to launch Clean Green Index in 20 cities for environment friendly competition: Malik Amin Aslam

Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said 'Clean Green Index' would be launched soon in 20 cities to bring behavioural change among the people of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2019 ) :Adviser to the Prime Minister on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam said 'Clean Green Index' would be launched soon in 20 cities to bring behavioural change among the people of the country.

In the first phase, 20 local governments or cities of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab would be included while in the next phase it would be launched on national scale, a press release said.

He said while talking to a delegation of UNICEF on Monday, led by Tajudeen Oyelwale, which called on Adviser to the Prime Minister in order to finalize the details of the program.

Amin Aslam said that Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) had developed Clean Green Pakistan Movement (CGPM) roadmap which set the guideline and pathway to move for a cleaner and greener Pakistan.

"Government would play its leadership role to facilitate other ministries and provincial departments to accomplish the CGP targets. MoCC and UNICEF's work in partnership has helped in creating an enabling environment both at national as well as at provincial level," Amin said.

UNICEF's technical support, he said had always been useful in achieving the results under WASH agenda.

MoCC would launch a nationwide 'Clean Green Index' with the help of UNICEF and Water Aid in order to promote healthy completion among local governments. In this regard, scores of consultative meetings had been conducted between Ministry of Climate Change and partners.

The minister apprised the delegation that the PC-1 was already under implementation and he had ordered to expedite the process of hiring staff so that program could be launched as soon as possible.

He told that CGPM was the flagship project of PTI led government and he hoped that a more comprehensive HR support plan would be developed to achieve the results of Clean Green Pakistan Movement's roadmap.

Representative of the UNICEF appreciated the project and said that bringing climate and sanitation together in Clean Green Index was the unique idea of the government of Pakistan and would be very useful for bringing about healthy competition among cities.

The representative not only appreciated Clean Green Index but also its umbrella project, Clean Green Pakistan Movement. He assured support on the behalf of UNICEF in order to achieve the targets.