MoCC To Launch 'Olive Tsunami' Project Soon

Sun 08th November 2020 | 04:00 PM

MoCC to launch 'Olive Tsunami' project soon

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC))would soon launch 'Olive Tsunami' project to increase the quantity of fruit trees like mulberry and Whortleberry in various areas of the country A senior official of Forest department on Sunday said, "We were also in touch with Ministry of food and Agriculture and Research in this regard ".

MoCC was planning to plant these kinds of trees in areas of Chakwal, Hungu and KP, he told APP.

He added that an estimated amount of Rs 1.2 billion has been allocated for the project as government was taking positive initiatives for the development of forestation in the country.

Olive is considered to be the most useful and beneficial fruit which is why various steps have been taken for its promotion in ongoing project under 'Ten Billion Tree Tsunami programe.'/778

