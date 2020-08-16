UrduPoint.com
MoCC To Mull Over Incentives For Four-wheelers Under National EV Policy: Amin

Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam has said the Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) was mulling over incentives for four-wheelers under National Electric Vehicle Policy which would be announced soon.

In an exclusive talk with APP, he said MoCC drafted the National Electric Vehicle Policy with the broad aim of getting the EVs introduced in the country in a phased manner addressing the issue of climate change and air pollution leading to many associated health benefits.

Amin said the draft policy would provide net benefits in the range of US$ 2.2 billion to US$ 3.7 billion as net saving in oil import bill to the country under different scenarios in the 2020 to 2030 time period.

He added that the target of the Policy was to ensure 30 percent conversion of fuel based vehicular transport over electric vehicles by 2030.

Additionally, there were numerous economic benefits as the policy was pillared on, "make in Pakistan", envisaging development of local manufacturing and job opportunities.

Passed on June 10th 2020, he said the EV policy was passed mainly dealing with the two-wheeler and three-wheeler vehicles only that was motorbikes and auto-rickshaws respectively, and was aimed at lowering tariffs and taxes. However, further deliberations were underway to extend incentives to four wheelers including cars, buses and trucks which would be announced soon.

He added that it aimed to bring half a million electric motorcycles and rickshaws, along with more than 100,000 electric cars, buses and trucks, into the transportation system over the next five years.

