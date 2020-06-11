UrduPoint.com
MoCC To Revise NDCs Under Paris Agreement For Reducing GHG Emissions By 20 Percent

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 11th June 2020 | 08:46 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) being the National Responsible Government Agency has just started the work on the revision of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) and Global Climate Impact Study Centre (GCISC) was directed to provide technical inputs and liaise with National and Provincial Government Departments and Development partners in this regard.

According to Economic Survey 2019-20, Pakistan submitted its first NDC in November 2016, which commits to reduce up to 20 per cent of its 2030 projected GHG emissions, subject to the availability of international support.

Under the Paris Agreement, countries need to revise their NDCs every five years to cut green house gas emissions (GHG) emissions to limit Earth's temperature rise and implement solutions to adapt to the effects of climate change. The updating of NDCs presents countries with significant opportunities to align their climate and development agendas to promote sustainable growth but also presents challenges in reinventing policies and operations and mobilizing enough investment.

