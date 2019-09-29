MoCC to spearhead stringent action against plastic ban violators

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2019 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has decided to spearhead stringent action against plastic bags ban violators in the Federal capital.

An official of the ministry told APP that recently the monitoring team had confiscated 150 kg plastic bags during its inspection visits in Taramiri Chowk and adjoining areas.

He said at present there was 95 percent compliance of the ban in the federal capital.

The official mentioned that in some far-off areas and Sabzi Mandi I-11 violation had been reported.

"We have held discussions with the Sabzi Mandi representatives to comply with the ban imposed on plastic bags and use nylon bags for vegetables and fruits packaging," he added.

After the deliberations, he said the fruits and vegetables market officials had failed to comply where the ministry would take action as per law.

"It is the matter of behavioural change more than embracing any legislation which will take time to make people adhere to the ban imposed on single use plastic bags," he noted.

He said the inspection team had also served notices to the small vendors in the markets near Taramiri Chowk and its adjoining areas. It had helped in creating a sense of responsibility among the masses to avoid violating the ban.

He added that ministry took the start with simple advocacy and awareness of public during the inspection visits, however, it was now time to fine violators under the legislation imposed to curb plastic bags use.

Earlier, it had been observed that people in Aabpara and Sabzi Mandi, Model Town and other suburb areas of the federal capital had been flouting the ban imposed on plastic bags where vendors were openly selling household items in single use polythene bags.

/778/395