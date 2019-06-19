UrduPoint.com
MoCC To Spent Rs 25 Mln On Sustainable Land Management To Combat Desertification Of Pakistan (SLMP-II)

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 02:08 PM

Ministry of Climate Change would spent Rs 25 million for its project Sustainable Land Management to Combat Desertification of Pakistan (SLMP-II)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2019 ) :Ministry of Climate Change would spent Rs 25 million for its project Sustainable Land Management to Combat Desertification of Pakistan (SLMP-II).

According to the Senior official of Ministry of Climate Change Wednesday said,"The implementation of the programme will bring considerable financial benefits for the poor in dryland communities through sustainable management of their land resources." Adding that SLMP is striving to achieve the long-term goal of combating land degradation and desertification in Pakistan to promote sustainable management of natural resources, restore degraded ecosystems, reduce poverty, and increase resilience to climate change.

He said desertification is a global phenomenon, affecting the livelihoods of 900 million people across the five continents and representing a third of worldwide threats to biodiversity.

It requires global attention and local action,Sustainable Land Management Programme (SLMP) for on-the-ground efforts to combat desertification in 14 districts in all four provinces of the country he added.

He said environment and Climate Change Unit of the UNDP has been making pragmatic efforts to address the overall effects of climate change in Pakistan and specifically desertification through the SLM Programme for taking the lead in sustainable land management through their joint programme, SLMP.

He said SLMP is working on developing Integrated Sustainable Land Management Policies, Land Use Plans at district and village levels, and on ground interventions that aim for effective environmental management for combating desertification, land degradation and drought in Pakistan."

