UrduPoint.com

MoCC, UNDP Building A Resilient Pakistan Through EWS

Umer Jamshaid Published February 14, 2023 | 11:15 PM

MoCC, UNDP building a resilient Pakistan through EWS

Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan held a four-day training, supported by the Green Climate Fund, for government officials and technical teams on assembling, installing, commissioning and operating Early Warning Systems (EWS)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2023 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Pakistan held a four-day training, supported by the Green Climate Fund, for government officials and technical teams on assembling, installing, commissioning and operating Early Warning Systems (EWS).

The intervention is aligned with the Government of Pakistan and UNDP's mandate to mainstream environmental concerns into national and sub-national development planning processes, said a press release.

These EWS will be installed in the 24 most climate-vulnerable valleys of Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. This initiative, by UNDP's GLOF-II project, is an important step towards climate adaptation and in building the resilience of communities. For any future climate-induced disasters such as Glacial Lake Outburst Floods (GLOFs), these systems will provide timely warning for safe evacuations.

The training was executed by CAE S.p.A, an Italian firm, that specializes in EWS. The participants included officials from the Pakistan Meteorological Department, Provincial Disaster Management Authorities (PDMAs), and District Administrations from Gilgit Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa governments; capacitating participants on the operations, architecture, configuration, commissioning, and installation of the systems in the challenging mountainous terrains in the north of Pakistan where the GLOF-II project is working.

The participants were given training in EWS components which comprise of advanced Automatic Weather Stations (AWS), rain gauges, snow depth sensors, water depth gauges, water discharge gauges, data loggers and warning posts. These highly sensitive gauges and sensors will generate data to prompt the relevant authorities for timely preparation and response to climate disasters such as GLOFs.

Ministry of Climate Change and UNDP's GLOF-II Project is working with relevant provincial authorities and administration on the construction of base platforms in the project valleys. The installation is expected to commence in mid-March 2023 and will continue until September 2023.

GLOF-II project, operating in 16 valleys of Gilgit-Baltistan and 8 valleys in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, aims to empower communities to identify and manage risks associated with GLOFs and related impacts of climate change, strengthen public services to lower the risk of disasters related to GLOF, and improve community preparedness and disaster response. The project also supports the development of sustainable options for livelihoods in project areas, with a particular focus on the participation of women in ensuring food security and livelihoods.

Related Topics

Pakistan Weather Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Snow Water Gilgit Baltistan September Women Undp From Government

Recent Stories

Gender Balance Forum hosts ‘Conversation on Bala ..

Gender Balance Forum hosts ‘Conversation on Balancing Career, Life and Ambitio ..

9 minutes ago
 Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative announces ..

Fatima Bint Mohamed Bin Zayed Initiative announces &#039;Strategic Expansion to ..

9 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General o ..

Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Secretary-General of Arab League

9 minutes ago
 Dubai Municipality, DEWA sign agreement to buy ele ..

Dubai Municipality, DEWA sign agreement to buy electricity from Dubai Waste Mana ..

9 minutes ago
 du records AED1.22 billion in net profit during 20 ..

Du records AED1.22 billion in net profit during 2022

9 minutes ago
 Kalimat Foundation announces completion of ARA’s ..

Kalimat Foundation announces completion of ARA’s first phase

10 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.