ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination (MoCCC) has developed Pakistan's first-ever National Inventory for Short-Lived Climate Pollutants (SLCP) in consultation with stakeholders both at national and provincial levels in 2022.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23, the inventory identifies the following priority actions namely improved vehicle inspection and maintenance, upgradation of fuel quality standards to Euro-5 or Euro-6, enhanced introduction of two to three-wheeler electric vehicles, development and improvement of mass transit systems, improved traffic management planning, promote low carbon fuel efficient infrastructure and technology within railways, maritime, and aviation sectors, promote urban forestry and management of green spaces.

Moreover, it also included emission control in industry through compliance with emission standards, upgradation and management of brick kilns on clean technologies and practices, banning and promoting alternatives to crop burning, control of emissions from threshing and tilling, minimize and control forest fires through effective management, prohibition of open waste burning, improved waste management, use of improved and efficient cookstoves to reduce indoor air pollution.

It also demanded to promote access to clean energy for indoor heating and cooking, promote energy efficiency and use of alternate energy across all sectors and promote clean energy in industrial sectors.