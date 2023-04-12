Close
MoCCC Issues Heatwave Guidelines To Provinces For Effective Disaster Management: Sherry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 12, 2023 | 02:20 PM

MoCCC issues heatwave guidelines to provinces for effective disaster management: Sherry

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :Federal Minister for Climate Change, Senator Sherry Rehman on Wednesday said the Ministry of Climate Change and Environmental Coordination has issued heatwave guidelines to the provinces and relevant stakeholders to cope with the imminent threat of extreme temperature rise in the Summers and prevent any serious losses.

In a series of tweets, the federal minister said that the Ministry had issued necessary standard operating procedures (SOPs) to provinces regarding arrangements for possible heat waves in the summer season.

Senator Rehman underlined that every year heat waves cost losses of lives, agriculture and the economy along with other damages.

She added that in order to avoid these losses, along with the administration, the citizens also had to take precautionary measures and preemptive arrangements.

These administrative SOPs regarding heatwaves were formulated by the Ministry of Climate Change Task Force, whereas all provinces and stakeholders were consulted in formulating SOPs.

"All district and provincial authorities and concerned institutions should start preparations regarding heat wave. We have recommended the provinces to set up heatwave response centres at the Union Council level as well as a national level control room for information and coordinated efforts," Sherry Rehman said.

These SOPs included public awareness campaigns along with other recommendations to combat heatwaves, she added.

