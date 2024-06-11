MoCC&EC Formulated NCAP To Enhance Air Quality
Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) has formulated and introduced National Clean Air Policy (NCAP) in 2023, aiming to enhance air quality by reducing pollution nationwide.
According to Economic Survey 2023-24, launched here by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, air pollution levels in Pakistan have escalated significantly, with some urban regions reaching hazardous pollution levels.
In 2019, Lahore experienced ambient Particulate Matter (PM2.
5) concentrations as high as 123 µg m-3, 24 times greater than the Air Quality Guideline set by the World Health Organization (WHO).
To address this issue, the MoCC&EC formulated and introduced the NCAP in 2023, aiming to enhance air quality by reducing pollution nationwide.
The NCAP serves as a blueprint for improving air quality throughout Pakistan, focusing primarily on actions at the national level. Additionally, the provinces of Pakistan play a vital role in implementing measures to enhance air quality within their respective jurisdictions.
