Open Menu

MoCC&EC Formulated NCAP To Enhance Air Quality

Umer Jamshaid Published June 11, 2024 | 08:00 PM

MoCC&EC formulated NCAP to enhance air quality

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Ministry of Climate Change & Environmental Coordination (MoCC&EC) has formulated and introduced National Clean Air Policy (NCAP) in 2023, aiming to enhance air quality by reducing pollution nationwide.

According to Economic Survey 2023-24, launched here by the Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, air pollution levels in Pakistan have escalated significantly, with some urban regions reaching hazardous pollution levels.

In 2019, Lahore experienced ambient Particulate Matter (PM2.

5) concentrations as high as 123 µg m-3, 24 times greater than the Air Quality Guideline set by the World Health Organization (WHO).

To address this issue, the MoCC&EC formulated and introduced the NCAP in 2023, aiming to enhance air quality by reducing pollution nationwide.

The NCAP serves as a blueprint for improving air quality throughout Pakistan, focusing primarily on actions at the national level. Additionally, the provinces of Pakistan play a vital role in implementing measures to enhance air quality within their respective jurisdictions.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore World 2019

Recent Stories

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: re ..

The Only 45W Charging Smartphone Under PKR 35K: realme C63

42 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan opt to bowl first against Canada

50 minutes ago
 Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: ..

Imran Khan agreed to engage in dialogue with govt: Barrister Gohar

1 hour ago
 The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to pr ..

The decision of the Ministry of Interior not to provide passports to those who s ..

2 hours ago
 Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms ..

Seamless Switch: The Infinix GT 20 Pro Transforms Your Work and Gaming Experienc ..

2 hours ago
 No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Fi ..

No option for Pakistan instead of going to IMF: Finance Minister

2 hours ago
Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: I ..

Eleven terrorists killed in IBO in Lakki Marwat: ISPR

3 hours ago
 Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference ..

Ishaq Dar in Amman to attend high-level conference on Gaza

8 hours ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial m ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan to play crucial match against Canada

8 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 June 2024

11 hours ago
 EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top ..

EU vote strengthens von der Leyen bid to keep top job

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan