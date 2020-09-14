UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

MoCC,PNCA To Organize Art Competition On Int'l Ozone Day

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Mon 14th September 2020 | 02:22 PM

MoCC,PNCA to organize art competition on Int'l Ozone Day

Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) and National Ozone Unit (NOU) in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), would organize an online art competition among schools and colleges students on the 'World Ozone Day' which would be marked on September 16 (Wednesday)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) and National Ozone Unit (NOU) in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), would organize an online art competition among schools and colleges students on the 'World Ozone Day' which would be marked on September 16 (Wednesday).

According to official of PNCA the online art competition theme: "Ozone for life", "Clean Green Pakistan".

He said paintings,sculpture,photography, short films and documentaries, mix medium would be projected in the event.

\395

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies September Event

Recent Stories

South Korea Hopes to Restore North Korea Liaison O ..

3 minutes ago

Fawad Alam confident to be part of Test side in fu ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner Multan for stern action against water ..

3 minutes ago

Senior Indian diplomat summoned over LoC violation ..

3 minutes ago

Biography of Newly Elected Head of Japanese Ruling ..

11 minutes ago

Nearly 21,000 Chickens Die of Suffocation in Fire ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.