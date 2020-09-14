(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2020 ) :Ministry of Climate Change (MOCC) and National Ozone Unit (NOU) in collaboration with the Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA), would organize an online art competition among schools and colleges students on the 'World Ozone Day' which would be marked on September 16 (Wednesday).

According to official of PNCA the online art competition theme: "Ozone for life", "Clean Green Pakistan".

He said paintings,sculpture,photography, short films and documentaries, mix medium would be projected in the event.

