ISLAMABAD, Jun 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Climate Change (MoCC) has developed a Digital Progress Reporting System for Ten billion Tree Tsunami Plantation project (TBTTP) which was a robust digital system to ensure the transparency of plantation project.

According to the Economic Survey 2021-22 launched by Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Miftah Ismail along with Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Ahsan Iqbal, Federal Minister for Power Khurram Dastgir, and Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Aisha Ghaus Pasha, the system captures all activities including block plantation, linear plantation, assisted natural regeneration and nursery management system performed under forest component of TBTTP.

Moreover, it added that in addition, Geographic Information Centre (GIS) team of TBTTP developed a web-GIS monitoring portal which was capable to visualize the plantation sites geographically with detailed information of the site and processed satellite imagery of pre & post plantation status.