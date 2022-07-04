Mochko police arrest alleged inter-provincial drugs smuggler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mochko police in Karachi, acting on a tip-off, arrested an alleged inter-provincial drug smuggler and recovered two kilograms of ice from his possession

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2022 ) :Mochko police in Karachi, acting on a tip-off, arrested an alleged inter-provincial drug smuggler and recovered two kilograms of ice from his possession.

The operation was carried out on the Mochko check post, Hub River Road and arrested, said police sources on Monday.

Accused identified as Saddam son of Moosa Khan who was allegedly carrying drugs from Quetta.

Police have registered a case against the accused and started further investigation.