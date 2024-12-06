Mochko police arrests inter-provincial drug peddler

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Mochko police station of district Keamari foiled a smuggling bid of drugs from Balochistan to Karachi.

According to SSP Keamari Captain (Retd.) Faizan Ali on Monday, an inter-provincial drug supplier was arrested along with more than 5 kg fine quality hashish.

The accused was carrying drugs from Hub, Balochistan on a motorcycle. The accused was identified as Bilal.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.