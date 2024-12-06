Open Menu

Mochko Police Arrests Inter-provincial Drug Peddler

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM

Mochko police arrests inter-provincial drug peddler

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Mochko police station of district Keamari foiled a smuggling bid of drugs from Balochistan to Karachi.

According to SSP Keamari Captain (Retd.) Faizan Ali on Monday, an inter-provincial drug supplier was arrested along with more than 5 kg fine quality hashish.

The accused was carrying drugs from Hub, Balochistan on a motorcycle. The accused was identified as Bilal.

A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.

Related Topics

Karachi Balochistan Police Station Drugs Fine Hub From

Recent Stories

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citiz ..

IHC reprimands police for arresting ordinary citizens under pretext of protest

6 minutes ago
 Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme ..

Say Goodbye to Multitasking Issues – The realme 13+ 5G is Built for Multitaske ..

30 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 December 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 December 2024

8 hours ago
 50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in ..

50 shops sealed over anti-smog SOPs violations in 24 hours

17 hours ago
 IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & ..

IFJ holds workshop to enhance journalist safety & gender equality in media

17 hours ago
Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored s ..

Many Balochistan educationists on govt-sponsored scholarships fail to return

17 hours ago
 APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands perfor ..

APC vows to safeguard rights of KP; demands performance audit of PTI Govt

17 hours ago
 RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

RPO for improving security measures in Faisalabad

17 hours ago
 RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology i ..

RPO visits Safe City Project, reviews technology installation

17 hours ago
 Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza act ..

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore Syed Musa Raza active in field for 'Lahore Clean ..

17 hours ago
 Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews scheme ..

Commissioner Lahore Zaid Bin Masood reviews schemes under Lahore development pla ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan