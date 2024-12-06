Mochko Police Arrests Inter-provincial Drug Peddler
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 06, 2024 | 05:10 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) The Mochko police station of district Keamari foiled a smuggling bid of drugs from Balochistan to Karachi.
According to SSP Keamari Captain (Retd.) Faizan Ali on Monday, an inter-provincial drug supplier was arrested along with more than 5 kg fine quality hashish.
The accused was carrying drugs from Hub, Balochistan on a motorcycle. The accused was identified as Bilal.
A case has been registered against the accused and further investigation is underway.
