Open Menu

Mochko Police Nabs Criminals In Three Operations

Faizan Hashmi Published December 04, 2023 | 04:00 PM

Mochko police nabs criminals in three operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Mochko police station in district Keamari achieved success through operations carried out at three separate locations, apprehending suspects allegedly engaged in street crime, motorcycle theft, and smuggling activities. SSP Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao, confirmed these arrests and provided details of each operation.

During the first operation, Muhammad alias Bablu, accused of street crimes, was apprehended, and an illegal pistol with ammunition was seized from his possession. Authorities have initiated further investigation and filed a case against the suspect under the Sindh Arms Act.

In the second operation, the Mochko police arrested Ashfaq Ahmed, known for his involvement in motorcycle thefts.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off, leading to the recovery of a stolen motorcycle (in parts) from the limits Saeedabad police station. The accused, a habitual criminal previously imprisoned in three cases, has been handed over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for deeper investigation.

The third operation resulted in the arrest of Abdullah, a motorcyclist involved in transporting non-duty-paid cigarettes at the Mochko check post. Upon his arrest, 60 cartons of non-duty-paid cigarettes were seized from him, prompting the authorities to register a case against him.

Related Topics

Sindh Police Police Station Saeedabad Criminals Post From

Recent Stories

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death ..

Imran Khan says he will choose jail or even death over making any deal

1 hour ago
 Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges agains ..

Cipher Case: Special Court to frame charges against Imran Khan, Qureshi on Dec 1 ..

2 hours ago
 Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowde ..

Israel launches ground operation to refugee-crowded south of Gaza

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets the Prime Minister of Syria

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldiv ..

Caretaker Prime Minister meets President of Maldives on the sidelines of COP28 i ..

4 hours ago
 Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in ..

Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar participates in the Global Stock Take High Le ..

5 hours ago
Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for b ..

Pakistani American Physicians valuable asset for both countries: Masood Khan

5 hours ago
 Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan ..

Maualana Fazl to become next president of Pakistan, says JUI-F

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 December 2023

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2023

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2023

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan