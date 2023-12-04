Mochko police nabs criminals in three operations

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Mochko police station in district Keamari achieved success through operations carried out at three separate locations, apprehending suspects allegedly engaged in street crime, motorcycle theft, and smuggling activities. SSP Keamari, Arif Aslam Rao, confirmed these arrests and provided details of each operation.

During the first operation, Muhammad alias Bablu, accused of street crimes, was apprehended, and an illegal pistol with ammunition was seized from his possession. Authorities have initiated further investigation and filed a case against the suspect under the Sindh Arms Act.

In the second operation, the Mochko police arrested Ashfaq Ahmed, known for his involvement in motorcycle thefts.

The arrest was made based on a tip-off, leading to the recovery of a stolen motorcycle (in parts) from the limits Saeedabad police station. The accused, a habitual criminal previously imprisoned in three cases, has been handed over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for deeper investigation.

The third operation resulted in the arrest of Abdullah, a motorcyclist involved in transporting non-duty-paid cigarettes at the Mochko check post. Upon his arrest, 60 cartons of non-duty-paid cigarettes were seized from him, prompting the authorities to register a case against him.