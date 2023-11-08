Open Menu

Mochko Police Thwart Drug, Betel Nuts Delivery Attempts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 08, 2023 | 04:10 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2023) In a significant law enforcement effort, the Mochko police station in the Keamari district successfully disrupted two attempts to transport drugs and betel nuts on Hub River Road, a vital entry point from Balochistan into Sindh.

According to SSP Keamari Arif Aslam Rao, the first operation resulted in the confiscation of 132 kg of illicit betel nut from a vehicle.

Three suspects involved in the smuggling, identified as Zulfiqar, Bilawal, and Gul Sher, were apprehended and the seized contraband and vehicles were taken into police custody.

In a separate operation, an individual named Abdul Basit was arrested after recovering 250 grams of ice from possession during a routine check.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against the arrested individuals and further investigations are underway to uncover any potential connections or networks involved in these illicit activities.

