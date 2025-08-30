Mock alarm drill to be conducted at District Jail Shaeed Benazirabad on Aug 31

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2025) Superintendent District Jail Shaheed Benazirabad, Ghulam Rasool Mashoori, has announced that a mock alarm drill will be conducted at the District Jail on Sunday, August 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

According to the jail administration, the drill is being organized under the directives of the Inspector General of Sindh Prisons and Correctional Services, Karachi. The exercise aims to evaluate the preparedness and response of jail staff in emergency situations, including scenarios such as prisoner riots, unrest, or potential attacks inside or outside the prison. Relevant officers and police officials will also participate in the drill to strengthen coordination and improve response strategies.

