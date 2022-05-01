Mock drill in Karachi harbour to review safety & security measures

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2022 ) :Karachi Port Trust - KPT's Security Force conducted mock drill in Karachi harbour.

The purpose of the mock drill was to take stock of security & safety measures and to minimize reaction time in any crisis situation, said a spokesman of KPT on Sunday.

KPT Port Security Force and OP's Division Tugs also practised Water canon exercise to repel amphibious intruders.

KPT remains vigilant 24/7 to protect port assets from any sort of disaster and threat.