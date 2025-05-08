Mock Drills Conducted In Multan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 08, 2025 | 02:50 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2025) In line with directions of the Punjab chief minister regarding civil defence preparedness, Rescue 1122, in collaboration with various institutions, organised mock exercises across the city.
Under the supervision of District Emergency Officer Dr Hussain Mian, Rescue 1122 initiated the mock drills aimed at enhancing the capacity of emergency responders and educating the public on how to act during emergencies. Schools, colleges, and other institutions actively participated in these drills to simulate real-life emergency scenarios and evaluate response strategies.
A major mock exercise was held at Government Muslim school, Kalma Chowk, which was inspected by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Bukhari.
During the event, Dr. Hussain Mian briefed the DC on the objectives and execution of the exercise.
Commending the performance of all participating departments, DC appreciated the coordinated efforts and raised slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” to boost morale.
These drills were part of a province-wide initiative to ensure that Rescue 1122 and the Civil Defense department remain vigilant and prepared to handle any emergency like situation. The Government of Punjab has emphasized the importance of timely response and public safety, with Rescue 1122 playing a crucial role in guiding and assisting citizens during emergency situation.
