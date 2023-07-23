Mock drills of Police conducted in Shangla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHANGLA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) ::Police mock drills were conducted at sensitive places of Circle Bisham wherein Police, Elite Force, ATS, and 1122 personnel participated in the exercises in order to increase the professional skills of the police personnel and to ensure the safety of public and private property in case of any possible unpleasant situations.

The mock drills were conducted on the directives of District Police Officer Shangla Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada. Presented a practical demonstration of safely evacuating the Azadars during a procession.

During the mock exercise, the Policemen used force against the attackers and arrested them successfully.

In addition to providing immediate medical aid to the injured persons during the resistance with the Police, they repeated the drill to protect themselves from the attackers and presented a practical demonstration of different formations.