Mock Exercise Arranged For Chinese Security
Faizan Hashmi Published December 23, 2024 | 07:12 PM
The police and other departments have arranged a mock exercise at FIEDMC police station area to improve security for Chinese engineers and other foreign nationals
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The police and other departments have arranged a mock exercise at FIEDMC police station area to improve security for Chinese engineers and other foreign nationals.
Police spokesman said here Monday that due to prevailing terrorism threats, the police arranged a mock exercise in a local crockery factory situated in the FIEDMC area and teams of elite force, SPU, CTD, special branch, civil defense, crime scene unit, CPO security, traffic police and Rescue 1122 participated in it.
During exercise, the participants demonstrated practical measures to apprehend hypothetical terrorists and manage emergency situations. The activities were aimed at evaluating and enhancing the police response in addition to coordination between the law enforcing agencies.
These emergency drills were being carried out to further improve police response and maintain law and order. The main objective of this exercise was to ensure public safety and readiness for any potential threats, he added.
Recent Stories
Speakers vow for taking collective steps for ending child marriage
Sindh gov't launches One-Stop Protection Center in Hyderabad to combat gender ba ..
Mock exercise arranged for Chinese security
Ahead of Christmas: top-notch security for 622 churches in Lahore
Honda and Nissan to launch merger talks
CM takes notice of gang rape of a girl in Bahawalpur
Gold price remains unchanged in local markets
Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister
'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC
First winter rainfall, snowfall in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)
AJK PM condemns terrorist attack on security check post in South Waziristan
People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speakers vow for taking collective steps for ending child marriage2 minutes ago
-
Sindh gov't launches One-Stop Protection Center in Hyderabad to combat gender based violence2 minutes ago
-
Mock exercise arranged for Chinese security2 minutes ago
-
Ahead of Christmas: top-notch security for 622 churches in Lahore7 minutes ago
-
CM takes notice of gang rape of a girl in Bahawalpur7 minutes ago
-
Metro Bus track repairing to be completed by mid January; Transport minister11 minutes ago
-
'Sindhi Culture Day' to be held tomorrow at NPC16 minutes ago
-
People of Punjab experiencing real change now: Azma16 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police held 13 law breakers16 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi, Minister Petroleum discusses energy projects in KP11 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open courts11 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s average PM2.5 ratio surging at alarming pace, demand urgent control measures: Report11 minutes ago