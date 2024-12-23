Mock exercise arranged for Chinese security

The police and other departments have arranged a mock exercise at FIEDMC police station area to improve security for Chinese engineers and other foreign nationals

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2024) The police and other departments have arranged a mock exercise at FIEDMC police station area to improve security for Chinese engineers and other foreign nationals.

Police spokesman said here Monday that due to prevailing terrorism threats, the police arranged a mock exercise in a local crockery factory situated in the FIEDMC area and teams of elite force, SPU, CTD, special branch, civil defense, crime scene unit, CPO security, traffic police and Rescue 1122 participated in it.

During exercise, the participants demonstrated practical measures to apprehend hypothetical terrorists and manage emergency situations. The activities were aimed at evaluating and enhancing the police response in addition to coordination between the law enforcing agencies.

These emergency drills were being carried out to further improve police response and maintain law and order. The main objective of this exercise was to ensure public safety and readiness for any potential threats, he added.