Mock exercise arranged in view of expected floods at Trimu

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2025) The flood Mock exercise has been held at Trimu Headworks by the district administration in view of expected floods in the rivers.

The PDMA, Live Stock department, Irrigation department, education department, Civil Defence, Agriculture department and health department officers and staff participated in the mock exercises, the district administration has said.

The departments also installed their educational stalls and Rescue 1122 showed lifting by boats.

The exercise of Evacuating people in flood hit areas by rescue 1122 staff was appreciated on the occasion .

Special briefing was arranged about use of wireless system.

The deputy commissioner eulogized the preparation by Rescue 1122 and other departments for coping floods like situation.

