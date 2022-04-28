UrduPoint.com

Mock Exercise Conducted At Central Police Office

Umer Jamshaid Published April 28, 2022 | 08:26 PM

Mock exercise conducted at Central Police Office

On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, a mock exercise was conducted to check the security arrangements at the Central Police Office

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2022 ) :On the direction of Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan, a mock exercise was conducted to check the security arrangements at the Central Police Office.

Teams of special protection unit, Elite force, special branch, Dolphin, traffic police, bomb disposal unit took part in mock exercise.

During the mock exercise, the alleged terrorist attack on the CPO building was thwarted in a timely manner and the SPU personnel on security showed their response according to the SOPs. Ambulance, fire brigade, rescue 1122, Bomb Disposal Squad, teams of Traffic Police and Civil Defense and other intelligence agencies rushed to the spot and carried out their operations as per devised SOPs.

The slain terrorist was handed over to the police and the injured employees were rushed to the hospital for immediate medical aid.

Punjab Police spokesperson said that mock exercise sessions are conducted regularly to assess the security of sensitive and high profile police officers and improve it accordingly. He said that such exercises help the security personnel to be ready for emergency action at all times and to improve the response rate.

At the end of the mock exercise, DSP Security CPO Rai Ehsan briefed the SPU personnel and issued instructions to make the security more foolproof.

