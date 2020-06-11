UrduPoint.com
Mock exercise conducted to avoid possible flood in Mianwali:

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, Rescue 1122 on Thursday conducted mock exercises for avoiding possible flood in the district at Indus River.

Teams of police department, Pak Army, Civil Defense, Irrigation, district health, education and Livestock departments and other concerned institutions participated in the exercises held at Chachali here.

Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah along with along with assistant commissioner Omar Farooq, ASP Abdul Latif and member to PM Coordinator Muhammad Zubair reviewed the Mock Drills. Deputy Commissioner appreciated the performance of Rescue 1122 and said that purpose of mock exercises was creating coordination and harmony among the concerned institutions and departments.

Briefing the deputy commissioner the District Emergency Officer Ubaid Ullah Khan has told that precious lives could be rescued by close coordination and harmony among the institutions adding that in case of flooding during moon soon Rescue 1122 will be alert 24 hours.

Prior to that Rescue 1122 has presented practical display to rescue drowning persons in flooding and shifting them at dry places through Ambulance by implementing on all corona SOPs.

On the occasion, Rescue 1122 and other institution also staged Rescue and Medical FloodRelief Camps.

