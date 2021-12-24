Mock exercise conducted to check security arrangements

A mock exercise was undertaken to check security arrangements at Central Police Office Punjab in which Special Protection Unit (SPU), Elite, Quick Response Force and other personnel participated

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) :A mock exercise was undertaken to check security arrangements at Central Police Office Punjab in which Special Protection Unit (SPU), Elite, Quick Response Force and other personnel participated.

Punjab Police spokesman said on Friday that during the mock drills, security personnel foiled a mock terrorist attack on Central Police Office in a timely manner.

He told that, during mock exercise, special protection unit did practical demonstration in line with devised SOPs and eliminated the fictitious terrorists and took injured persons to the hospital.

On this occasion, DIG SPU Rao Munir Zia said that Special Protection Unit is performing security duties of foreign citizens and sensitive installations diligently. DSP security, Central Police Office, Rai Ehsaan Elahi with other offers were also present on this occasion.