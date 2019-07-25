Mock Exercise Conducted To Review Response Capacity In Emergency Situation
Sumaira FH
41 seconds ago
Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:20 PM
The security forces conducted a dummy exercise at Comsats University Sahiwal campus here Thursday to coup with emergency situation
CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The security forces conducted a dummy exercise at Comsats University Sahiwal campus here Thursday to coup with emergency situation. The drill was participated by Pak Army, CTD, PunjabPolice, Elite Force, Security Branch, secret agencies, Rescue 1122 and other security organizations to review security preparedness and response capability against terror attack.
All the security organizations successfully demonstrated their respective professionalism and strategic skills and overpowered the enemy.
