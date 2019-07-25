UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mock Exercise Conducted To Review Response Capacity In Emergency Situation

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 08:20 PM

Mock exercise conducted to review response capacity in emergency situation

The security forces conducted a dummy exercise at Comsats University Sahiwal campus here Thursday to coup with emergency situation

CHICHAWATNI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :The security forces conducted a dummy exercise at Comsats University Sahiwal campus here Thursday to coup with emergency situation. The drill was participated by Pak Army, CTD, Punjab Police, Elite Force, Security Branch, secret agencies, Rescue 1122 and other security organizations to review security preparedness and response capability against terror attack.

All the security organizations successfully demonstrated their respective professionalism and strategic skills and overpowered the enemy.

Related Topics

Attack Army Police Punjab Rescue 1122 Sahiwal

Recent Stories

The World’s Biggest 24-Hour Book Sale – The Bi ..

6 minutes ago

One in Two* People Choose HUAWEI Y9 Prime 2019 in ..

11 minutes ago

Etihad to deploy extra flights for Hajj season

36 minutes ago

Chinese firm launches ethanol processing plant in ..

37 seconds ago

Dialogue process is necessary for regional peace : ..

39 seconds ago

Suspected Mastermind of 2017 St. Petersburg Metro ..

40 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.