Mock Exercise Held At Airport To Test Joint Response Readiness
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 04:20 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) An emergency mock exercise was organised at Faisalabad International Airport to test preparedness and coordination among various institutions in handling crisis situations.
During exercise, a simulated fire incident was tackled through immediate firefighting operations.
Rescue 1122 teams carried out evacuation procedures, categorized victims according to severity of injuries, provided first aid on the spot and transported them to nearby hospitals as part of the emergency drill.
Speaking on the occasion, District Emergency Officer Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) Engineer Ehtesham Wahla said that the exercise brought together multiple agencies that demonstrated their ability to respond swiftly and effectively during an emergency scenario.
He said that Rescue 1122 teams played a prominent role in the drill while Civil Aviation, Edhi Foundation, Airport Security Force, Anti-Narcotics Force and Civil Defense teams also participated actively.
He said that Rescue 1122 is fully prepared to respond to any emergency situation. The Punjab emergency service is committed to protect lives and property round the clock through professionalism and rapid response, he added.
Airport Manager Madam Tasneem Akhtar Jameel said that main objective of the mock exercise was to evaluate inter-agency coordination and ensure timely and effective response measures in case of a real emergency.
Such exercises are crucial to strengthening operational readiness and safeguarding passengers and staff, she added.
