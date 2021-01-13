UrduPoint.com
Mock Exercise Held At Central Jail To Deal Emergent Situation

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Mock exercise held at Central Jail to deal emergent situation

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :A mock exercise was held at Central Jail Faisalabad on Wednesday to deal with any emergent situation regarding law and order.

Police spokesman said that Jawans of Punjab police along with officials of Rescue-1122, Civil Defense and other law enforcing agencies took part in the mock exercise and controlled the emergency within minimum time.

Incharge Rescue-1122 Station Jaranwala Road Hafiz Rizwan supervised the mock exercise in which suspects were nabbed successfully before occurrence any untoward incident.

District Emergency Officer Rescue-1122 Ehtisham Wahla expressed satisfaction overperformance of Rescue Jawans and police officials and said that such exercises areimperative to improve performance of the departments.

