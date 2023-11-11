Mock exercise held at ceramics factory

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2023) The Police Department, in collaboration with Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Civil Defence, Elite Force, local administration and emergency department, arranged a mock exercise at Time Ceramics Factory to improve the efficiency and response of security personnel.

Police Spokesman Shahzad Javed said here on Saturday that an information regarding the entry of terrorists and bomb attack at the factory was spread after which the teams of police, civil defense, counter terrorism and other emergency departments rushed to the spot and encircled the surrounding areas of the factory.

The security team killed some terrorists in addition to arrest their remaining accomplices successfully within shortest time during the mock exercise, he added.