Mock exercise held at CPO Office

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2023) The Police Department, in collaboration with the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), Civil Defence, Elite Force, local administration and emergency department arranged a mock exercise at the office of City Police Officer (CPO) on Wednesday to improve efficiency and response of the security personnel.

Police Spokesman Nawaz said that information regarding the entry of terrorists and suicide bombers at the CPO Office was spread after which the teams of police, civil defence, counter-terrorism and other emergency departments rushed to the spot and encircled the surrounding areas.

The security team killed some terrorists in addition to arrest their accomplices successfully within shortest time during the mock exercise, he added.