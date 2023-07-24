Mock exercise held at Ejaz Shaheed police Line Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police and Pakistan Army personnel on Monday conducted a joint mock exercise here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Line to show preparedness and readiness to effectively respond in case of any untoward incident during Muharram.

According to the police spokesman, the exercise was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani in view of Muharram to show preparedness for efficiently dealing with situations in case of any emergency.

Elite Force of police, Rapid Response Force (RFF), Pakistan Army and the district police personnel took part in the drill and demonstrated their professional skills to promptly and effectively tackle challenges during emergency like situations.

Besides showing preparedness, the exercise also aimed at enhancing coordination among all relevant departments in case of any untoward incident.