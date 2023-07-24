Open Menu

Mock Exercise Held At Ejaz Shaheed Police Line Dera

Sumaira FH Published July 24, 2023 | 02:10 PM

Mock exercise held at Ejaz Shaheed police Line Dera

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jul, 2023 ) :The district police and Pakistan Army personnel on Monday conducted a joint mock exercise here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Line to show preparedness and readiness to effectively respond in case of any untoward incident during Muharram.

According to the police spokesman, the exercise was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Abdul Rauf Babar Qaisrani in view of Muharram to show preparedness for efficiently dealing with situations in case of any emergency.

Elite Force of police, Rapid Response Force (RFF), Pakistan Army and the district police personnel took part in the drill and demonstrated their professional skills to promptly and effectively tackle challenges during emergency like situations.

Besides showing preparedness, the exercise also aimed at enhancing coordination among all relevant departments in case of any untoward incident.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Police Martyrs Shaheed All Muharram

Recent Stories

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in law ..

SC restrains LEAs from arresting Imran Khan in lawyer's murder case

2 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality carries out inspection campaign on construction site ..

7 minutes ago
 Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title tr ..

Mohammad Haris reviews Pakistan Shaheens' title triumph in Sri Lanka

29 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore ..

Abu Dhabi Maritime, ADNOC Distribution to explore marine refuelling facilities a ..

2 hours ago
 Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & R ..

Int'l conference on ‘Decade of CPEC and Belt & Road Initiative’ underway in ..

2 hours ago
 104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social ..

104,000 subscribers to General Pension and Social Security Authority by June

2 hours ago
Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's E ..

Tayyab Tahir's century earns Shaheens' ACC Men's Emerging Teams Asia Cup trophy

3 hours ago
 Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: M ..

Pak-US Education Alliance bridging both nations: Masood

3 hours ago
 US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued ef ..

US CENTCOM Commander lauds Pakistan's continued efforts for bringing peace in re ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 July 2023

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 July 2023

6 hours ago
 UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous developmen ..

UAE.. Pioneering efforts and continuous development aid to support Africa’s Sa ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan