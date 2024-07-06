Mock Exercise Held At Ejaz Shaheed Police Line Dera
Sumaira FH Published July 06, 2024 | 04:40 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2024) The district police on Saturday conducted a mock exercise here at Ejaz Shaheed Police Line to show preparedness and readiness to effectively respond in case of any untoward incident during Muharram.
According to the police spokesman, the exercise was conducted on the directives of District Police Officer (DPO) Nasir Mehmood in view of Muharram to show preparedness for efficiently dealing with situations in case of any emergency. DSP Headquarter Dera Chan Shah along with Line Officer Sajjad Chohan were leading the exercise.
The different wings of police including Elite Force, Al-Barq force, Quick Response force and the district police personnel took part in the drill and demonstrated their professional skills to promptly and effectively tackle challenges during emergency like situations.
Besides showing preparedness, the exercise also aimed at enhancing coordination among all relevant departments in case of any untoward incident.
