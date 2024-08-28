Mock exercise held at FIEDMC City

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) Various departments arranged a mock exercise at FIEDMC City Faisalabad on Wednesday to evaluate efficiency and response during any terrorism emergency.

A police spokesman said that an information regarding terrorist suicide attack at FIEDMC City was spread after which teams of district police, Special Branch, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), Dolphin force, Elite force, Bomb Disposal Squad, Rescue 1122 and Fire Brigade rushed to the spot and conducted rescue operation to protect precious lives.

During mock exercise, terrorists were also killed and all people present at the FIEDMC City premises were rescued, spokesman added.