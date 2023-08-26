Open Menu

Mock Exercise Held At Ghazi University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 26, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Mock exercise held at Ghazi university

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2023 ) :Mock exercise was organized by police at Ghazi university to deal with any emergency like situation.

The exercise was held under supervision of DSP Muhammad Arshad Khan in which district police, Elite Force, traffic police and other law enforcement departments participated.

The purpose of mock exercise was to check the performance and liaison among departments.

DSP while giving briefing about security concerns and timely action, said that we should get ready every time to deal with emergency like situation.

He hailed the performance of the personnel who participated in mock exercise.

